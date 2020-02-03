Abducted Youth Corper Turns Down Offer To Be Freed By Boko Haram
Published: February 03, 2020
Amuta, a native of Benue State, who was doing his one-year mandatory service in Borno State, was abducted alongside a 58-year-old man, Moses Oyeleke of Living Faith Church in Maiduguri and few others, including a schoolgirl, Ndagiliya Ibrahim Umar, on April 10, 2019.
They were abducted along Gwoza road from Maiduguri on their way to Chibok to deliver humanitarian assistance. Seven months after his abduction by the Boko Haram fighters loyal to Abubakar Shekau, Pastor Oyeleke was released in November 2019. The negotiation for the release of Amuta and the other captives continued until yesterday when the process collapsed at the last hour following the ex-corps member’s decision to remain with his captors.
