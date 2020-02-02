Abducted Wife Of Kaduna-Based Medical Doctor Found Dead

Published:

Share This

The wife of a Kaduna-based medical doctor, Philip Ataga, who was abducted by kidnappers, along with her two children, on January 25, has been found dead along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.The woman and her two children were abducted from their home at the Juji community in Chikun local government area of the state by kidnappers who also killed a member of a local vigilante group in the area during the operation.Sadly, a week after their abduction, the body of the woman was found on Saturday morning with the whereabouts of her two children still yet unknown.The spokesman of Kaduna state police command, DSP Yakubu Sabo told Channels Television that the woman’s bullet-ridden body was found inside a bush in the Kakau area along the Abuja- Kaduna highway.Sabo also disclosed that the body was evacuated and deposited at a mortuary.The kidnappers, he added, have established contact with the family and are demanding a ransom before releasing the two children in their custody.The police spokesman further disclosed that a manhunt of the kidnappers is ongoing.