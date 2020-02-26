82 Division Nigerian Army Holds West African Social Activities

This historic event which dates back to the Second World War era, was also adopted by the Nigerian Army to continue to celebrate personnel in appreciation of their yearly selfless contribution to the nation and to promote espirit-de-corps among personnel. WASA also present a unique opportunity for personnel under command to display and showcase the different culture and heritage in the barracks, which plays an important role of connecting the younger generation born in the barracks to their roots. This year’s WASA as usual, will afford the 82 Division the opportunity to invite exciting cultural groups and performances from its host community thereby promoting cordial civil-military relations. While the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Rt Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is expected to grace the occasion as the Special Guest of Honour.
You are kindly requested to detail your media crew to cover the event and disseminate this information to the public. Please accept the warmest regards of the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Major General Lasisi Adegboye.
Categories: Society
0 comments: