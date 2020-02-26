82 Division Nigerian Army Holds West African Social Activities

Published:

The 82 Division Nigerian Army will be celebrating its Annual West African Social Activities (WASA) for the year 2019 on Saturday 29th February 2020 by 2:00 Pm prompt at the 82 Division Parade Ground Abakpa Military Cantonment Enugu. The annual event is celebrated to afford officers and men the opportunity to unwind from routine regimental life and relax under a conducive atmosphere to socialize with families, friends and well wishers to mark the end of the Nigerian Army training year in grand style.This historic event which dates back to the Second World War era, was also adopted by the Nigerian Army to continue to celebrate personnel in appreciation of their yearly selfless contribution to the nation and to promote espirit-de-corps among personnel. WASA also present a unique opportunity for personnel under command to display and showcase the different culture and heritage in the barracks, which plays an important role of connecting the younger generation born in the barracks to their roots. This year’s WASA as usual, will afford the 82 Division the opportunity to invite exciting cultural groups and performances from its host community thereby promoting cordial civil-military relations. While the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Rt Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is expected to grace the occasion as the Special Guest of Honour.You are kindly requested to detail your media crew to cover the event and disseminate this information to the public. Please accept the warmest regards of the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Major General Lasisi Adegboye.