2023:Lagos APC Endorses Bola Tinubu For Presidency

The All Progressives Congress in Lagos State has said the resourcefulness, commitment and pedigree of the party’s National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, put in him in good stead to lead the country in 2023.This was stated in Lagos on Monday during a press briefing to unveil the three newly-elected state executive members, Lanre Ogunyemi (Secretary), Mr Seye Oladejo (Publicity Secretary), and Mrs Abimbola Ladigbolu (Assistant Legal Adviser).Fielding questions on whether Tinubu had briefed the state leadership of the party on his rumoured presidential aspiration, Ogunyemi, who is the party’s secretary, said the former governor was eminently qualified and had a right to aspire to be president in 2023.Ogunyemi said, “Tinubu has all it takes to lead this country and he has all the fundamental rights as a Nigerian to aspire. It’s now left for Nigerians to accept or not. It’s now left for the party to decide who they want as the presidential candidate come 2023.“Whether he has briefed us or not on his aspiration, whether he is expressing any body language, whether people are against it or not, we are sure that he has everything to lead this nation.”