Yoyo Bitters Is Not Owned By Late Oko Oloyun Founder...Management

The Management and Staff of Abllat Company Nig Ltd , Owners of Yoyo bitters Commiserate with the Management and Staff of FIJIK Over the death of the Owner popularly known as Oko Oloyun.We commiserate with the Families business partners, Media Partners, and associates of Oko Ooyun,across the World on his sudden and unfortunate demise. We pray the relevant authorities will look into this and ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.Our attention has been drawn to the News going round about our brand, Yoyo bitters and we wish to state categorically that FIJK and YOYO Bitters are two different brands that are produced by different companies. Yoyo bitters is patented and owned by Abllat Company Nigeria Limited and have no connection with Oko Oloyun.Once again we mourn with everyone who is one way or the other related to Oko oloyun on his gruesome murder. May we not witness such again in our country.