WhatsApp has said the messenger will stop working on millions of people’s phones from Saturday, February 1st 2020. WhatsApp has at least 1.5 billion users all over the world.The Facebook-owned app stopped supporting a number of devices on December 31.And on February 1, it will render lots more handsets out of date, Metro has said. On December 31, 2019, WhatsApp said any phone running the Windows Mobile operating system will no longer be supported.From this Saturday, any iPhone running software older than iOS 7 will no longer be supported and neither will any Android device with version 2.3.7 installed.