We Have Not Arrested Kidnappers Of Baby Gold...Ondo Police Command

The Ondo State Police Command has debunked the story trending all over social media regarding the alleged arrest of the man who kidnapped master Kolawole Gold.According to the command, the story is by no means correct.Speaking on behalf of the command, Mr Femi Joseph said what the police have in their custody at the time is a self-confessed scammer and serial fraudster, one Chibuzor Elike, 39years, of Etche town in Cross River.According to the police spokesman, Chibuzor Elike who said he heard about the kidnap of young Gold via the social media confessed that he actually called some people and sent some text messages where he stated that he had Kolawole Gold in his custody and will only release him after collecting 800 thousand naira.The Police PRO further stated that the alleged scammer confessed that he was not sent by anyone to implicate Prophet Babatunde Alpha of Sotitobire Church as earlier stated in his numerous calls and text messages.Mr Femi also revealed that the fraudster said that he was just looking for a cheap way to make money as he knew nothing about the kidnap or the whereabouts of the little boy.According to the police image-maker, the suspect who is now behind bars, will appear in court on Monday.