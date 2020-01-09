We Don’t Have Money To Bury Our Father, Children Of Late Governor’s Photojournalist

Published:

Children of late veteran photojournalist, Stephen Nwuguru, have cried to the Ebonyi State government and good spirited individuals to come to their aid so as to give their father a befitting burial.Nwuguru who hailed from Alibaru-Ishieke local government area of the state served as former Governor Martins Elechi and Governor David Umahi as the chief photographer until his retirement a few years ago.Nwuguru whom after his retirement as a civil servant in the state neither received his pension nor gratuity from the state government but was said to have continued to serve as Governor Umahi’s cameraman just to put food on the table.This he did for his family until 2nd January 2020, when he died after a brief illness.His first son, Nnaemeka Nwuguru, decried that his father died out of frustration and poverty.Nnaemeka who said his father retired under the Umahi administration, noted that his father still worked in the press unit, government house, Abakaliki till he departed from this world.Nnaemeka disclosed this at the government house when he came with his younger brother to remove their father’s belongings from the press unit of the government house.