Veteran Nigerian Female Act Julie Pip Dies Of Cancer In US CKN NIGERIA Published: January 03, 2020 Few weeks after the demise of one of the Lijadu sisters that made wave in the Nigerian music scene in the 80s and 90s, another popular female act of that era JULIE PIP is dead. The artiste died in the US where she relocated to over two decades ago yesterday after a protracted illness according to her son. She has been suffering from cancer . More details later Categories: Entertainment slider Share This
0 comments: