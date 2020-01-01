UK Ex-convict Arrested At Banana Island With Fake $10,100 Traveller’s Cheque

Published:

The EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, has arrested one Mark Obisesan, an ex-convict, for possession of suspected fake traveller’s cheque worth $10, 100 (Ten Thousand, One Hundred United States Dollars).The suspect, who had served a 12-month jail term for Internet fraud in the United Kingdom, UK, was arrested recently at his residence in Banana Island, Lagos, following intelligence from concerned members of the public about his alleged criminal activities.At the point of arrest, a Ferrari 488 car, two i-phones, one Samsung phone, a laptop and Automated Teller Machine, ATM, cards were recovered from the suspect, whom investigation revealed does not have any known source of livelihood.