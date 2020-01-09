UK Again Warns British Citizens In Nigeria

Published:

The United Kingdom has cautioned British nationals in the country to lie low and avoid crowds and demonstrations which it said could turn violent.The UK, in a travel advisory posted on its website on Tuesday, also advised Britons to be aware of their surroundings, remain vigilant and keep tabs on the latest developments.The warnings followed the Friday killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and his aides in a drone airstrike by the United States and the attendant protests by some Muslim youths and the Islamic Movement in Nigeria in the Federal Capital Territory.The IMN protesters denounced the US action and also burned American flags.The UK advisory is coming a few days after the United States issued a similar travel warning to Americans, urging them to review their personal security measures and keep a low profile.The advisory read in part, “The British High Commission is not aware of specific threats against British nationals, but you should continue to avoid large crowds and public demonstrations as they can turn violent unexpectedly and at short notice.“If you become aware of any nearby unrest or disturbances, you should leave the area immediately. Be aware of your surroundings, remain vigilant and keep up to date with the latest developments, including via the media and this travel advice.”It observed that the IMN popularly known as Shi’ites had protested regularly in Abuja and other cities since January 2018, adding that the protests, particularly in Abuja, had the potential to turn violent.The government advised Britons visiting Benin Republic to note the disruption to movements at the Seme borders.“If you’re planning to make a land crossing from Nigeria to Benin, check with the local authorities for the latest information before travelling,” it counselled.The UK Government made it clear that terrorists might carry out attacks particularly in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states, stressing that there was “a high threat of kidnap throughout Nigeria.”