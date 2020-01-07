Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole Convoy Attacked By Boko Haram In Borno

Published:

Nigerian terrorist group Boko Haram on Monday attacked the convoy of the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Segun Adeniyi in Borno State.The Army General who was on his way back to Maiduguri came under attack at Anuo, few kilometres from the State capital Maiduguri.CKN News gathered that Anti-aircraft gun, rocket and machine guns were unleashed on his convoy by the terrorists.However, the Commander escaped unhurt and returned to base successfully.Gen Adeniyi had recently assured he will eliminate Boko Haram totally within six months if given Helicopters manned by Nigerian Army to fight the terror group.