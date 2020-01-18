South West Group Issues Tinubu 24 Hour Notice To Speak On Amotekun

Published:

Share This

Save Lagos Group, a Southwest Association, out of curiosity has given the All Progressives Congress stalwart, Bola Tinubu, 24 hours to reveal his position on the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed ‘Operation Amotekun’. Tinubu has remained silent on Amotekun since its launch and this has attracted many people who see him as one of the top leaders in the Southwest. The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, had on Tuesday declared the outfit as illegal while the Southwest governors have remained unfazed.Don’t use Amotekun to push Nigeria to war, Bode George warns In a statement on Friday, the Convener, Save Lagos Group, Adeniyi Sulaiman, said the group was giving Tinubu 24 hours to speak up. Sulaiman asked Tinubu, who is an advocate of restructuring, to be courageous regardless of his rumoured Presidential ambition.The activist rubbished threats by northern groups like the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore which stated that supporting Amotekun may cost the Southwest the Presidency in 2023. He said it was hypocritical of the Federal Government to allow Shariah Police, Hisbah, to operate in more than 10 northern states while it declared Amotekun, which is operating only in the Southwest as illegal.The SLG convener said the safety of the people of the Southwest was worth more important than any Presidential ambition. He commended several personalities like Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka; Afenifere chieftain, Chief Ayo Debanjo; activist, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN; Chief Olu Falae, Otunba Gani Adams and several others for speaking up for the people of the region.