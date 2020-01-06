Shina Peters Wife Sammie Gets Brand New Jeep On 60th Birthday

Published:

Share This

The wife of superstar Afro Juju creator Sammie Peters has received a VENZA SUV as a gift on her 60th birthdayAn elated Sammie who was not initially aware of the car gift posted the video on her social media handleShe was seen in the video being led out of the house unaware of what awaited her.This was her message on the post"My 60th birthday gift. Nothing like a beautiful surprise. Thank u my world. I know u are both very private so no names. May God Almighty surprise u with beautiful things in life. U will never know sorrow iJmn. My friend came to tell me d cook has stolen all d meat so l followed her to go deal with d issue, but she started pointing towards a car, it did not click at 1st but then l noticed a red ribbon & it just clicked that it is mine. I was sooo happy. May God bless you my beautiful world. 💕💃🎸