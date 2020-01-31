Senator Ekpeyong Who Defeated Akpabio Sworn In By Senate President

Published:

The Senate on Thursday swore-in Senator Christopher Ekpenyong of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).Ekpenyong will be representing Akwa-Ibom North-West Senatorial District in the National Assembly.The lawmaker took the oath administered by the Deputy Clerk of the Senate, Musa Abdullahi.Senator Ekpeyong defeated Senator Godswill Akpabio of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the January 25, 2020 re-run election for Akwa Ibom Northwest Senatorial District, held in Essien Udim Local Government Council.