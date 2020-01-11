Segun Osoba Snubs Swearing In Ceremony Of Abiodun's New Commissioners

Published:

Share This

A former Governor of Ogun State, Segun Osoba, and his known loyalists, were conspicuously absent at the swearing-in of the newly-appointed commissioners and special advisers by Governor Dapo Abiodun.Apart from Osoba and his loyalists, others who shunned the ceremony held at the Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta on Friday were the Senator representing Ogun-East, Tolu Odebiyi; newly appointed Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Sidi Osho, and the spokesperson for the Dapo Abiodun Campaign Organisation, Remmy Hassan, who was appointed as a special adviser.Some of Osoba’s loyalists who included the Director-General of DACO in the last election, Segun Adesegun, former deputy governor, Gbenga Kaka, and a former senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial district, Gbenga Obadara, among others were also absent at the well-attended ceremony.Findings revealed that the absence of Osoba and his loyalists might not be unconnected with their rejection of the composition of the commissioners’ list.The group tagged, ‘Osoba Political Family’, had rejected the list of the commissioners appointed by Abiodun on the grounds that it did not represent the true will of those that worked for the governor’s emergence.Osoba’s loyalists had insisted that they played major roles in Abiodun’s emergence and should have been well recognised by giving them some slots in the commissioners’ appointment.In the same vein, Odebiyi had also rejected the list, describing it as an affront to the people that worked for the emergence of the governor in the last election.Meanwhile, the governor during the ceremony appealed to the aggrieved members to be patient.He said many appointments would still be made in the nearest future by his administration.