Presidency Defends Buhari's Daughter Usage Of Presidential Plane

The Presidency on Saturday reacted to reports that President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter flew a presidential jet for her private business.Buhari’s media aide, Garba Shehu said the criticism that followed the situation was misplaced.“Criticism is the rights of Nigerians. It is, however, misplaced in this circumstance. We have issued a statement about this issue.”Reports had it that Buhari’s daughter, Hanan flew in a presidential jet to an occasion in Bauchi State.Hannan, who is a first class graduate in photography was said to have been invited to the Durbar by Rilwanu Adamu, Emir of Bauchi, on Thursday.Pictures which surfaced online showed that Hannan was accorded a warm reception by officials of the state waiting for her at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport.The daughter of the president was said to have visited the state to document the event and other tourist attractions in the state as a professional photographer.Hanna’s visit, however, elicited a lot of criticism from Nigerians who frowned at the choice of her flying a presidential jet for her personal business.