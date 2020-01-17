Police Begins Manhunt For soldiers Who Killed Woman In Lagos

Published:

The Lagos State Police Command has launched a manhunt for the soldiers, who allegedly shot a woman, Chinwendu Nwachukwu, dead on the Seaside Estate in the Badore area of Ajah.It was gathered that Chinwendu and her sister, Onyeka, were packing out of their apartment on the estate on Tuesday when one of their neighbours, Nelson Jackson, accused them of refusing to settle some outstanding bills.In a bid to get the sisters to settle the bills, Jackson reportedly prevented them from moving out.It was gathered that Jackson was bent on preventing the sisters from leaving the premises without offsetting the bills when a fight broke out between them.Annoyed by Jackson’s behaviour, Onyeka was said to have called two soldiers to avenge their humiliation.During the intervention by the soldiers, it was learnt that some shots were fired and one of the bullets allegedly hit Chinwendu.The victim was said to have been rushed to the JRapha Hospital, where she was confirmed dead by doctors.It was learnt that Jackson’s mother, Ego Onyeokwenu, was also hit by a stray bullet fired by the soldiers.The 62-year-old, however, survived. She was rushed to hospital, where she is currently recuperating.Residents reportedly alerted the Langbasa Police Division, which mobilised personnel to the scene and gave the soldiers a hot chase.The soldiers were said to have abandoned a pistol at the scene of the crime while fleeing.An eyewitness, who made a video recording of the incident and posted it on Instablog9ja, said Chinwendu was killed by the soldiers called by Onyeka to help her fight her neighbour.“That is the gun; the girl that they killed, it is her sister that called soldiers to fight and they ended up killing her sister,” the eyewitness wrote.No fewer than 14 persons were seen in the footage lamenting the circumstances surrounding the death of the 30-year-old.A picture attached to the post showed the victim’s lifeless body lying on the fl -oor.Nigerians, while reacting to the post, blamed Chinwendu’s death on her sister, adding that karma caught up with Onyeka.One Omoyeni Ojeifo, through her Instagram handle, sweetexcyn, said Onyeka, while attempting to prove that she knew people in power, caused the death of her sister.She wrote, “Oh no why?! I’m sure the sister wanted to prove to the neighbours that she knows people in power…this is sad.”Also, Nene Jones, while reacting to the post, blamed the soldiers for shooting an unarmed civilian to death.Through her Instagram handle, nene_nellyjones, she wrote, “Omo, see gobe!!! What is really the job of a soldier? Is a soldier meant to be fighting an unarmed civilian? Ahhhhhhhh!!!! Rest in peace to the dead.”When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Bala Elkana, said Onyeka and Johnson had been arrested, adding that a manhunt had been launched for the fleeing soldiers.Elkana stated, “On Tuesday, January 14, 2020, around 6.30pm, a distress call was received from No. 9 Ajayi Street, Badore, Lagos State, that one Chinwendu Nwachukwu, 30, of the same address was gunned down by suspected military assailants.“According to the report, one Onyeka Nwachukwu, 25, was quarrelling with her neighbour, Nelson Jackson, 29, and she hired the services of two soldiers to help her tame Nelson. In the process of trying to discipline Nelson, the soldiers fired some bullets that hit Chinwendu (Onyeka’s sister) and one Ego Onyeokweni, 62, (Nelson’s mother).“Based on this information, a team of policemen, led by the Divisional Police Officer, SP Adaobi Okafor, rushed to the scene, gave the soldiers a hot chase and in the process, a Beretta pistol dropped from the soldiers and was recovered by the police. Two pieces of live ammunition and three expended ammunition were also recovered.“Chinwendu was rushed to the JRapha Hospital, where she was confirmed dead on arrival by the doctor. The other victim of the gunshot was also rushed to the hospital, where she is responding to treatment. One golf stick was also recovered from the scene.“We have launched a manhunt for the soldiers; the suspect, Onyeka Nwachukwu, who hired the services of the soldiers, and the neighbour, Jackson, have been arrested and we are interrogating them to identify the unit those soldiers came from and link up with the unit to get them handed over to us.”