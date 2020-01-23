Police Arrest 18 Year Old Boy For Raping 7 Ekiti State University Students

Published:

Police have taken into custody an 18-year-old suspected rapist, who has been alleged with a crime of rape, his victims are the Ekiti State University girls.Obviously this is not the first time of indulging in this kind of act, becausethe suspect, Chidi Okoye Christian has been on the wanted list of EKSU Security Unit for some time following attacks on students living off campus.The suspect, who is not a student of the University, was finally arrested and paraded with his accomplice, Odunmbaku Kayode.Some Items were recovered from Okoye included smart phones, ATM cards, a Raleigh bicycle, a cutlass and a pistol. Speaking at Iworoko Divisional Headquarters, Chief Security Officer at EKSU Captain Tunde Ajayi (rtd), said seven students had been raped by Okoye in the last three months.Ajayi, who was with the Investigating officer, said most of the victims live in nearby Iworoko.The EKSU guard noted that the suspect usually carries a pistol with which he threatens his victims.He said that With a good knowledge of the neighbourhood where Okoye himself resides, it was easy for him to unleash terror in the middle of the night and return to his room, which he shared with an accomplice, Kayode Odunmbaku.Okoye confessed, and he was identified by his father, who told the police that the suspect “has been a wayward boy who ran away from home.”The duo will be charged to court as soon as police conclude investigation.