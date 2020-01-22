PMB Responds On Social Media Over The Killing Of Adamawa CAN Chairman By Boko Haram

Published:

PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI HAS RESPONDED TO KILLING OF ADAMAWA CAN CHAIRMANThis was his post on his social media handle on the incident"The terrorist killing of Lawan Andimi, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika, Adamawa State is cruel, inhuman and deliberately provocative. My deepest condolences to his family, the Christian community across Nigeria, and the Government and people of Adamawa.I am greatly saddened by the fact that the terrorists went on to kill him even while giving signals of a willingness to set him free by releasing him to third parties. This barbarism is condemnable. We will ensure that these terrorists pay a heavy price for their evil actions.This incident has further strengthened our resolve as a Government, and the resolve of our gallant Armed Forces, to comprehensively defeat all terrorist groups sowing death, violence and destruction in our country and across West Africa."