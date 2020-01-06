Pirates Kill 4 Naval Officers In Delta

Published:

Share This

Four Naval ratings of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) have been reportedly killed in a suspected pirate attack near the Ramos River in Burutu council area of Delta state.It was gathered that the incident occurred about 10 pm last Thursday, within the NNS Delta’s area of operations.Three foreign nationals were reportedly abducted during the attack.It was learnt that the deceased were part of a six-man team of naval officers from the NNS Delta, assigned as escorts to a vessel.The hoodlums were said to have laid siege on the vessel and made away with it, after a gun exchange with the naval squad, that left four dead.Although five other crew members were said to have been left behind, their identities, as well as those of the victims, were not known as at the time of filing this report.When contacted on Monday, the Base Information Officer, Sb Lt. S. Bala, promised to call back.Hours later, calls and messages to his mobile number rang out and were not replied.However, a top naval source within the Central Naval Command confirmed the development to this reporter.“Yes, it is true. It happened in Warri,” the source stated, while directing that a call be put across to the Warri Base Information Officer.