Peter Obi Preaches Love For The Physically Challenged As Two Wed In Anambra

Published:

Share This

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, has charged Nigerians to show love to all, including the physically, challenged at all times. He spoke on Monday during the solemnisation of marriage between two physically challenged girls and their spouses – Gloria Ofodille/Samson Fidelis and Judith Nwokeji/Ikenna Ibeadua – at St. Aloysius Church of Divine Mercy, Recdot Centre, Ozubulu, Anambra State.Obi, who was the Father of the Day at the event, thanked the proprietor of the Centre, Mrs. Rosemary Odunukwe, for renaming faithful to the service of God through serving one of the most vulnerable among his creatures.Obi called on Nigerians to imitate Mrs. Odunukwe by contributing to the welfare of the physically challenged. He advised government at all levels to show more concern to their plight and to assist the likes of Mrs Odunukwe for doing what should essentially be the task of government.In her own remarks, Mrs. Odunukwe thanked Bishop Hilary Okeke for showing love to the Centre at all times. She was full of praises for Mr. Peter Obi, who, according to her, has always identified with the Centre in all forms.In her words, “When I first called his Media Adviser, Mr. Valentine Obienyem, on the possibility of Obi attending the wedding as the Father of the Day, he replied that he will come and that such events – bringing happiness to the challenged is part of what gives him joy.”