Our Security System Has Failed ...Senate President

Published:

Share This

Senate President Ahmad Lawan says the present security system is not yielding the desired outcome and should be restructured. Addressing journalists in Abuja yesterday, Lawan said the escalation of killings and abductions had made it mandatory for the Senate to have a definite position on Nigeria’s security architecture.He said: “We should engage with the security agencies in the Senate to find why the deterioration in security in many parts of the country. We’ve had a series of engagement before, but the escalation now has made it mandatory that we’ve to have a definite position as a government because we just cannot play politics with security issues.“Therefore, the Senate will take a position on how security in the country should be. We believe that the security architecture should be restructured. The present system does not appear to give us the type of outcome that we need.