Osinbajo Drags Ganduje To Emir Of Kano's Palace

The Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Monday told Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to consider Kano State as his second home.The Emir made the remarks when he received Osinbajo in his palace in Kano.The Emir commended the Vice President for recognising Kano as one of the peaceful states in the country, NAN reports.Sanusi said the vice president “he is always welcome in Kano’’.According to him, the visit of the Vice President to inaugurate some government projects “is a welcome development’’.The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday brought Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II together when he visited the palace of the Emir.Prof. Osinbajo, who was in Kano State on a one-day working visit, was also described by Governor Ganduje as a “son of the soil.”He commended the Emir for ensuring peace in the state, saying that his efforts will go a long way in maintaining the unity of the state.The vice president explained that the projects he inaugurated in the state were a great development and a part of the dividends of democracy for people in the state.