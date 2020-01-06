Oshodi Multi Billion Naira Bus Terminal To Ferry 1m Passengers Daily At Completion

Published:

The multi-billion Naira Oshodi Bus Terminal (the first of its type in Africa) has commenced business.When fully completed this year, it will average a total of 1m passengers daily.The station has three terminals. In the past 11 months trial run 1.6m have passed through the facility.At completion, it will operate inter and intrastate services.Some selected journalists including CKN News were taking round the facilities today by PLANET PROJECTS, the contractors behind the gigantic edifice.Full operation will commence this year at all three terminals according to the Managing Director of the company Mr Biodun OtunolaThe project was started by Ex-Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Gov Babajide Sanwoolu has pledged to see to its completion.