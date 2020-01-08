Ooni Of Ife Congratulates New Alapomu Of Apomu Land Oba Kayode Adelekan Afolabi

Published:

Share This

Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, Ooni of Ife, has congratulated Oba Kayode Adelekan Afolabi on his selection, confirmation and installation as the new ALAPOMU of APOMU kingdom of the State of Osun.The Ooni commended the choice of Prince Kayode Afolab made by the Apomu's kingmakers after due process according to the town's customs and traditions as a round peg in a round hole considering the quality of his personality as a very educated and well exposed Media and Public Relation practitioner with a network of friends and associates across the Nigeria both in the private and public sectors.The Co-Chairman of the National Council of the Traditional Rulers of Nigeria(NCTRN) describes the new Alapomu designate as a cool headed virtuous man greatly endowed with all what it takes to be a royal father in the House of Oduduwa.The State Executive Council under the chairmanship of Mr Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola at its meeting held on Monday 6th January, 2020 approved the appointment of Prince Kayode Adenekan Afolabi from Atoyebi Ruling House as the next Alapomu of Apomu in Isokan Local Government Area of the State.The stool of Alapomu of Apomu had been vacant since the demise of Oba Lasisi Afolabi of Ayeye Ruling House in Year 2015.With the appointment of a new Alapomu of Apomu, the State Council of Obas has gained a new member and he joins the likes of the Apetumodu of Ipetumodu and the Alara of Ara whose appointments were recently ratified by the Oyetola administration