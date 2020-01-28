NSCDC Begins Investigation Into Killing Of Top Politician By Officer In Imo

Published:

The Leadership of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has launched an investigation into the killing of Senatorial candidate of the Action Alliance in Imo North senatorial district Ndubuisi Emenike.Mr Ndubisi was killed by an NSCDC official attached to the VIP during the victory party held for Miriam Onuoha winner of the just concluded Okigwe North Federal Constituency election.Briefing newsmen in Owerri the Imo state capital, the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Abdullahi Mohamadu who spoke through the Imo state commandant Raji Ibrahim described the incident as a very unfortunate one.He said the agency has commenced a thorough investigation into the matter to ascertain the true course of the action.The Commandant General further noted that the NSCDC does not accept accidental discharge as a genuine reason for killing anyone, adding that even though it was reported that the NSCDC official was clearing the road when his rifle was hit by another person and the bullet went out to hit Emenike, it still does not stop a full investigation and due punishment if found culpable.While commiserating with the family of the deceased and indigenes of Imo state, the State Commandant said a query has already been issued to the officer even while in detention.