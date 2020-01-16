Nigerians Take To Social Media To Pour Encomium On Soldier For Saving Life Of Pregnant Woman

Published:

Nigerians have taken to social media to pour encomium on a Nigerian soldier who assisted a pregnant woman to deliver a baby during an attack by Boko Haram in the North EastThis is the story being circulated on social media on the incident"Ebuka Nwabueze is a Nigerian soldier .He is Igbo, Christian posted to fight the BH insurgents! The village he was, came under attack, as people were fleeing from the attack he decided to stay behind at his own risk to assist a northerner, Muslim woman who went into labour ! He successfully assisted in delivering the childThe woman was so happy she wanted to name her newborn baby after Ebuka but Ebuka advised saying it was better for the child to be given a Muslim name!"While our soldiers are displaying bravery and utmost patriotism willing to pay the supreme price, our leaders are playing games among themselves.AS CIRCULATED ON SOCIAL MEDIA