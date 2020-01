Published:

A Nigerian by the name Edward Nsubuga has been at St George's hospital London UK since 16th Oct 2019 due to a car accident.He suffered a brain injury and does not talk and no family is visiting him except his Indian landlord.His Date of Birth is 21st May 1966. His address is 26 WESTWELL ROAD LONDON SW16 5RT.Anyone who knows him should get in touch with the hospital. He is in McKissock ward (Nuero Surgical)