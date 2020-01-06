Nigerian Army Constructs 1km Road In Obowo ,Imo State (See Pictures)

Published:

The Nigerian Army through its Civilian-Military Relation Project has embarked on the construction of a one Kilometer road at Umuchukwu Community of Umuagu in Obowo LGA of Imo State.The one-kilometre road which is nearing completion has brought succour and relief to the people of the community which hitherto had no motorable road into their community.The highly elated people of the community expressed their gratitude to the Chief of Army Gen Tukur Buratai for his kind gesture when CKN News visited the area few days back.The project which is being handled through direct labour is under the supervision of the Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs AbujaA community leader in the area who spoke to CKN News under the condition of anonymity said for over 50 years, this is the first time such community road laid with asphalt could be constructed in the area.The road when completed will link other neighbouring villages in the area like Amanze, Umuoke, Umungwa, Ehume and Umunachi etc.It will also connect the Sam Mbakwe road in Obowo leading to Abia State. The road has boosted the socio-economic activities of the community since its construction.