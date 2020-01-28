NECO Confirms Ifeanyi Ubah's Result

Published:

In a letter with the particulars as follows: NECO/R/LGS/20/003, dated 23rd January 2020 and addressed to HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA), Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and YPP, the examination body released Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah's result details and cleared the air about Statement of Result and NECO Certificate.NECO confirmed that Ifeanyi Ubah took a total of 8 subjects:English Language- C6 CREDITMathematics- C6 CREDITBiology- F9 FAILGovernment- C6 CREDITEconomics - C5 CREDITLiterature in English- C5 CREDITCommerce - C5 CREDITChristian Religious Studies- C6 CREDITNECO further explained that the conventional and obtainable practice among examination bodies is that failed subjects are not recorded in the certificate, although they remain in the examination bodies’ database and continue to appear in both the statement of results and confirmation of results usually sent to educational institutions. In simple language, examination bodies do not issue certificates for failed subjects.Accordingly, NECO stated that “In all, we state with every sense of duty and responsibility that both the statement of result and the certificate are genuine. They both emanated from the council and correspond with the records in our database.It is also a well known fact that Senator Ifeanyi Ubah submitted his certificate to INEC and not his statement of result. It is very obvious that those trying to malign Senator Ifeanyi Ubah are mischievous and ignorant elements who do not understand the difference between a “certificate of result” and “statement of result” because over 20million Nigerians are aware of the fact that this practice is not only obtainable in NECO, but WAEC also. This is because certificates are honorariums which shouldn’t carry failed subjects, as opposed to statement of results which only serve record purposes in the institution(s) database.Attached below are the following;1. Original Certificate which contains 7 passed subjects and does not contain failed subject.2. Online (internet) copy of the statement of result which can be verified with a N500 NECO scratch card. (This usually contains the failed subject: Biology in this case).3. Application for authentication of NECO certificate and Statement of Result by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.4. Confirmation of result by NECO (which usually and still contains the failed subject).