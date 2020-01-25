NDA Dismisses Young Cadets For Indiscipline And Unruly Behavours

Published:

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has after a recent dossier review, relegated and withdrawn some cadets for discipline and general misconduct. A statement from the academy’s Public Relations Officer, Major Abubakar Abdullahi yesterday in Kaduna said the NDA conducts periodic dossier reviews to address cadets’ disciplinary cases.“The recently concluded dossier review resulted in the relegation and withdrawal of some cadets found wanting in discipline and general misconduct. This is in line with the NDA’s continued demonstration of its commitment to produce quality officers for the Nigerian Armed Forces and to ensure that discipline is preserved.“The exercise which is in line with provisions of the cadets’ handbook on discipline and General Administration 2018 (revised) and Armed Forces Act CAP A20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 aims to achieve the mission of the academy to provide each officer cadet the requisite knowledge, skills and values necessary to meet the requirements of a military officer through military training, academic excellence and character development,” he said.