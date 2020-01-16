Muhammadu Buhari Departs For London On Friday

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja tomorrow (Friday) for London to participate in the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit holding on Monday, January 20, 2020. President Buhari will be accompanied to the Summit by Governors Yahaya Bello, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya and Okezie Ikpeazu of Kogi, Gombe and Abia states respectively.Also on the presidential entourage are the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd); and the Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar. The summit, hosted by the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is expected to bring together African leaders, international business chief executives and heads of international organisations.While in the United Kingdom, President Buhari will hold a meeting with the Head of the Commonwealth, Prince Charles in Glasgow, Scotland. The President and his delegation will also have bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Johnson as well as heads of multilateral organisations. Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a statement issued on Thursday, said the event is convened “to create new partnerships that will deliver more investments and jobs” to the benefit of people and businesses in African countries and the United Kingdom.