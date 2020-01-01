More Details On How House Of Reps Member Died In Dubai,Few Days After Another Died In Abuja
Published: January 01, 2020
A source who confirmed that Dr Adamu was pronounced dead in Dubai in a hospital where he had been receiving treatment.
This is after two other lawmakers died in December; Senator representing Imo North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Ben Uwajumogu and a member of the House of Representatives who represented Rijau/Magama Federal Constituency of Niger State, Honourable Jafaru Illiyasu Auna.
Both lawmakers died in Abuja after brief illnesses.
Dr Adamu has been a member of the House of Representatives since 2015.
