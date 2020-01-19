Marriage:Kano Hisbah "Police" Invites 46 Year American Lady, 23 Year Hausa Lover

Published:

Kano State Sharia Police known as Hisbah have invited an American Woman, Janine Sanchez and her Kano-based lover, Isah Sulaiman to a meeting at their Panshekara Office.Janine met her lover on Instagram and decided to trace him to Nigeria all the way from America to marry him.The meeting, which was held in a close door had Isah’s father Sulaiman and his brother in attendance.Although, the outcome of the meeting was not disclosed, however, the intending couple were sighted sitting comfortably while the Hisbah officers familiarise themselves with them.The social media lovers had also paid a visit to the State Headquarters of the Hisbah Board along Sharada road.Similarly, Alhaji Sulaiman while answering questions from newsmen at his residence in Panshekara, said he would accord his son all the necessary support he desires to ensure his smooth take off to the United States and successful wedding with the fourty-six year old American.Isah and Janine are planning on getting married in March after months of courtship on social media.