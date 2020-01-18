Man Dies During Sex With Single Mother Of 3 In Hotel

Published:

Share This

A 55-year-old commercial bus driver has been found dead in a hotel at Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, after allegedly having sex with a single mother of three.It was gathered that the deceased was accompanied by a lady into a hotel along Ibusa bypass, close to the Ibusa Police Divisional Headquarters.A source said the deceased had consumed some energy drinks before checking in into the hotel with the woman in the late hours of Wednesday.“The man might have died as a result of exhaustion. They checked in around 7pm but the woman sneaked out of the room and informed one of the hotel workers that all was not well with her partner.“She had escaped before the worker discovered that the man had died. After the news filtered in the town, the police swung into action and she was apprehended the following day,” a source revealed.The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident on Friday, said investigation was ongoing.She said, “It is true. A body was found in a hotel and a lady suspect has been arrested. She is under investigation to ascertain the cause of the death.”