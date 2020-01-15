Man Dies At Mega Touch Hotel Benin Swimming Pool

Published:

A 25-year-old man, identified as Sunday Patrick, on Sunday, reportedly drowned in the swimming pool of a hotel owned by National President of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, Osakpamwan Eriyo, in Benin City, Edo State.Eyewitnesses said Patrick was confirmed dead by the doctor at a hospital he was rushed to after he was brought out of the swimming pool.Patrick was said to have gone to swim at the Mega Touch Hotel pool when the incident happened.A source at the hotel, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the incident as unfortunate and shocking.“We have never witnessed this kind of incident in this hotel and everybody was very disturbed by it. In fact, the hotel management tried all it could to save his life, but he couldn’t make it,” the source added.The incident, according to him, happened around 6.30pm on Sunday, adding that many of the hotel workers did not report for duty on Monday to avoid being picked up by the police.The manager of the hotel was said to have been arrested and detained for questioning.The spokesman for the, Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident, said the mother of the deceased, Mrs Rose Patrick, reported the incident around 7pm.Nwabuzor said investigation was ongoing into the death of the young man.When contacted for comments, Eriyo did not pick calls made to his telephone although he sent a text message promising to call back, but he never did as of the time of filing this report.