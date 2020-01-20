Mama Boko Haram Arraigned Over N111m Alleged Fraud

Published:

The Maiduguri Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on Monday, arraigned Aisha Alkali Wakil, better known as “Mama Boko Haram”.She was arraigned alongside Tahir Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyade, before Justice Aisha Kumalia of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri on amended five counts bordering on conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence and cheating to the tune of N111,650,000.This was contained in a tweet by the EFCC on Monday.The anti-graft agency added, “Investigation by the EFCC reveals that the defendants sometime in 2018 conspired and falsely presented to one Mohammad Umar Mohammed, purported contracts for installation and servicing of ten pieces of Chison 600A, 2009 version deluxe ultrasound system and the supply of white beans through their non-governmental organisation (Complete Care and Aid Foundation).”