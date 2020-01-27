LASG Bans Okada In 15 LGAs Effective 1st February 2020 (Checkout Restricted Routes)

Published:

Lagos State Government on Monday wielded the big stick against the menace of commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke NAPEP), proscribing their operations in six Local Government Areas (LGAs), nine Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) and 10 major highways across the State with effect from February 1.The State Government directed security operatives to embark on a total enforcement of the State’s Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018 to immediately address the chaos and disorderliness created by illegal operations of Okada and tricycle riders in restricted areas.Besides, the Government also banned Okada and tricycles from plying 40 bridges and flyovers across the State.Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, who made the announcement at the State House in Alausa, said the measures were taken by the Government in response to “scary figures” of fatal accidents recorded from operations of Okada and tricycles in the State between 2016 and 2019.Omotoso said the lack of regard for the Lagos Traffic Laws by the Okada and tricycle riders had resulted in preventable loss of lives, adding that their impermissible movements on restricted highways had also contributed to traffic jams.He said: “After a robust assessment of the debate on what has been widely referred to as the motorcycle (Okada) and tricycle (Keke) menace, the Lagos State Government and the State Security Council have decided that the security and safety of lives of Lagosians are paramount.“The figures are scary. From 2016 to 2019, there were over 10,000 accidents recorded at the General Hospitals alone. This number excludes unreported cases and those recorded by other hospitals. The total number of deaths from reported cases is over 600 as at date.“Also, the rate of crimes aided by Okada and Keke keeps rising. They are also used as getaway means by criminals. Therefore, after consultations with stakeholders, the State Security Council, in compliance with the extant Transport Sector Reform Law 2018, has decided to commence enforcement of the law which bans the operation of Okada and Keke in six Local Government Areas and nine Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).”Omotoso said the enforcement would be total, warning that the Government would deal with violators in accordance with the Laws. He added that there would be zero tolerance for the movement of the banned vehicles on the listed highways and bridges.According to the Commissioner, operations of Okada and Keke NAPEP have been banned in the following LGAs and LCDAs: Apapa LGA, Apapa Iganmu LCDA, Lagos Mainland LGA, Yaba LCDA, Surulere LGA, Itire-Ikate LCDA, and Coker-Aguda LCDA.Others are Ikeja LGA, Onigbongbo, LCDA, Ojodu LCDA, Eti-Osa LGA, Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA, and Iru-Victoria Island LCDA, Lagos Island LGA and Lagos Island East LCDA.The Okada and Keke NAPEP are restricted on the following highways and bridges:Major Highways1. Lagos-Ibadan Expressway2. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway3. Oworonshoki-Oshodi Expressway4. Lagos-Ikorodu Expressway5. Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway6. Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway7. Lagos-Badagry Expressway8. Funsho Williams Avenue9. Agege Motor Road10. Eti-Osa Lekki Coastal RoadBridges1. Iyana- Ipaja Bridge Agege2. Dopemu Bridge Agege3. Airport/Ikeja Bridge4. Agege Motor road/oshodi Loop, Oshodi5. Mushin/Isolo Link Bridge6. Dorman Long Bridge7. Ojuelegba Bridge8. National Stadium Flyover9. Apapa-Iganmu Bridge10. Apapa-Ijora Link Bridge11. Liverpool Bridge, Apapa12. Mile 2 Bridge-Loop, Amuwo-Odofin13. Okota (cele)/Ijesha Link Bridge14. Apakun/Apapa-Oshodi Bridge Network15. Ikorodu Road/Anthony Clover leaf Bridge16. Trade Fair Flyover Bridge17. Festac/Amuwo-Odofin Link Bridge18. 2 Flyover Bridges along Alhaji Masha Road19. Ojota Clover leaf Bridge20. Ogudu Bridge21. 3rd Mainland Bridge22. Maryland flyover23. Ikeja General Hospital Flyover Bridge24. Kodesoh Bridge, Oba Akran, Ikeja25. Opebi Link Bridge26. Sheraton-Opebi Bridge27. Jibowu/Yaba flyover Bridge28. Carter Bridge, Lagos29. Bariga-Ifako Bridge30. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Alapere Bridge31. Bariga/Oworonsoki Bridge32. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Gbagada U-Turn33. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway34. 3rd Mainland/Oworonsoki Bridge35. Eko Bridge36. Apongbon flyover Bridge37. Cowry Bridge (Officers Mess)38. Mcwen Bridge (Bonny Camp)39. Marina/Ikoyi Bridge40. Ikoyi/Obalende Bridge