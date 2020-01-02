Lagos, Kano, Maiduguri, Enugu Intl Airports To Be Commissioned In 2020...Buhari

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that international airports in Lagos, Kano, Maiduguri, and Enugu will be commissioned in 2020.The President stated this in his New Year letter to Nigerians, which was released by the Presidency on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.He assured Nigerians that there are 47 road projects scheduled for completion in 2020/21, including roads leading to ports.According to the President, major bridges including substantial work on the Second Niger Bridge will be carried out.President Buhari further stated that the completion of 13 housing estates under the National Housing Project Plan will be executed.The President also assured Nigerians that an agricultural rural mechanisation scheme that will cover 700 local governments over a period of three years will be launched as well as the Livestock Development Project Grazing Model in Gombe State where 200,000 hectares of land has been identified.Speaking specifically about the first quarter of 2020, President Buhari said the training of 50,000 workers to complement the country’s 7,000 extension workers will be carried out.Staying with the first-quarter goals, the President also promised that the commissioning of the Lagos – Ibadan, and Itakpe – Warri rail lines will be taken care of, while the Ibadan – Abuja, and Kano – Kaduna rail lines will also commence.President Buhari in his statement went on to note that in 2020 his government will further liberalize the power sector to allow businesses to generate and sell power.The President noted that the construction of the Mambilla Power project will commence by the first half of 2020, adding that the construction of the AKK gas pipeline, OB3 gas pipeline and the expansion of the Escravos – Lagos pipeline will also commence within the first quarter.