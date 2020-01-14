Lagos CP To Commission 300-Seater Lecture Theatre At "Panti"

Published:

The Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, have disclosed that the Department is set to commission a 300-seater ultra-modern lecture theatre with office spaces for officers.According to a source, the SCID had recently completed the lecture theatre and office complex project which started from the scratch in July 2019 mainly for the purpose of training and retraining of Police PersonnelThe building will be commissioned tentatively on 30th of January 2019 by the Lagos state Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu.The project was made possible by donors ranging from individuals to corporate entities as a form of social responsibilityThe Lecture theatre boasts of projectors for lectures and presentations, air conditioners, standby generator for constant supply of power, office spaces for officers, modern toilets for convenience.Recall that around July 2019 the SCID commissioned an ultramodern statement taking and interview room under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police and Officer-in-Charge of the SCID, DCP Yetunde Longe