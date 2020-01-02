Kwara State Governor Demolishes Saraki's Ancestral Home

Published:

The Kwara State government has finally demolished the land belonging to the Second Republic Senate Leader, the late Dr Olusola Saraki, located along Ilofa road, GRA, Ilorin.The demolition, according to checks, was effected early Thursday morning by the officials of the state government.It was further learnt that the demolition of the house by the government was to avoid any court injunction that might prevent the government from taking any action since the Saraki family had instituted a court action on the property.The scion of the Saraki family and former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, the kinsmen of Agbajj community where Saraki hails from in Ilorin and Kwara Agenda Network, among others, have been making allegations and counter-allegations on the move by the state government to demolish the late Olusola Saraki’s campaign house in Ilorin.The state government on its part on Wednesday released details of the hues and cries surrounding the revocation and planned demolition of the house.The state government through the Director-General, Bureau of Lands, Alhaji Ibrahim Salman, in a statement he personally signed in Ilorin, said: “The entire land was acquired in the 1970s for overriding public interest and same was initially designed to host the phase II of the State Secretariat.However, on Thursday, the state government effected the demolition after the police personnel deployed in the area dispersed the old women, who had been keeping vigil at the property, with tear gas and gunshots.A visit to the area showed that all the structures on the land have been cleared by bulldozers.Most of the sympathisers, who thronged the area, said: “The Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, should have listened to the words of wisdom from the well-meaning Nigerians on the need to ensure peace in Ilorin by staying away from demolishing the Saraki’s house at Ilofa road.”They, therefore, called for peace and calm among the residents of Ilorin community so as to avoid any action capable of creating palpable tension in the state.