Kidnappers On The Prowl In Abuja,Six People Kidnapped In 2 Days

Few months after daredevil kidnappers abducted some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Kwari Area Council, the pendulum has shifted to Bwari Area Council, where about six persons were kidnapped in the first week of 2020.Chairman of the council, Mr. John Gabaya, told newsmen that huge, but undisclosed ransoms were paid by families of the victims before they were released on Sunday.He said the abduction occurred within the first three days of 2020, explaining that the incident happened in phases.“The people who were kidnapped within the first three days of the year were released on Sunday. Two sets of people were kidnapped. The first were three and the second were also three and all of them have been released and have been reunited with their families. Yes, ransom was paid. The family had to contribute to pay the ransom for the release of their people.”According to people familiar with the development, the abductors took advantage of the festive season to perpetuate their dastardly act.It was gathered that on New Year day when people were busy, a girl in her early 20s, identified as Josephine Danlami, was kidnapped while coming out of Zuma 1 Village to Bwari town.Zuma houses Veritas University. Ms Danlami is the financial secretary, Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA).Media aide to the Minister of State, FCT, Austin Elemue, while reacting to the development, said security agencies were already handling the matter.He said though the management of Area Councils is within the purview of the Minister of State, security agents were in a better position to handle the matter and bring those involved to justice.