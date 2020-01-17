Kaduna Govt Demolishes Abacha Family's Durbar Hotel

Published:

The Kaduna State Government on Wednesday demolished the popular Durbar Hotel located along the Independence Way in Kaduna metropolis.The hotel is said to belong to the late Gen. Sani Abacha’s family.The hotel had been under litigation between the Federal Government and the late head of state’s family since 2001.Officials of the Kaduna State Urban Development Agency carried out the demolition which took residents of the state by surprise on Thursday.However, Abacha family lawyer, Mr Reuben Atabor, kicked against the demolition, insisting that the hotel belonged to his client.He said, “The Durbar Hotel belongs to the family of General Sani Abacha.“They have been in court with the Federal Government since 2001. The family won the case.“The Federal Government appealed and lost at the appeal court. And as I speak with you, the case is at the Supreme Court; it has not been decided.“So, why should anybody demolish the hotel. We saw KASUPDA officials demolishing the hotel, and KASUPDA is a Kaduna State Government agency.“The Abacha family will get justice because we are filing court motion against the demolition.”As of the time of filing this report, the Director General of the KASUPDA, Ismail Dikko could not be reached as his line did not connect.