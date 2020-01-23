Kabir Bala Defeats 16 Others To Emerge New ABU VC

Published:

Share This

Former Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Professor Kab‎ir Bala has emerged as the new Vice Chancellor of the university. He will assume duty on May 1, 2020 according to the governing council. Professor Bala, a professor of Building, was announced as the new VC by the Chairman Governing Council of the university, Alhaji Adamu Fika.Adamu Fika said the council followed due process in the selection as he emerged victorious out of 17 professors whose names were pencilled for the position. He said the governing council was strictly guided by law in the selection process, adding that, “the selection board met for three days – Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday – to select ‎three candidates and submitted them to the council for one of them to be considered for appointment as the new vice chancellor.“The council met earlier this afternoon and chose Professor Kabiru Bala as the new Vice Chancellor,” he said. He explained that the process began on the 24 September 2019 when the council met and authorised the publication of advertisement in reputable national newspapers. Fika said the people that applied for the position were 17 while 11 were shortlisted for consideration of the selection board.He stressing that out of the 11, three were selected in which Professor Kabir emerged the VC. Professor Kabir Bala is a professional builder and a Professor of Construction Management. He was born January 7, 1964 at Unguwan Kanawa, Kaduna. He attended LEA, Primary School Unguwan Sarki, Kaduna. Thereafter, he moved to the famous Barewa College, Zaria and graduated in 1981. He enrolled for Interim Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (IJMB) in the School of Basic Studies of the ABU and moved on to graduate with a Bachelor’s degree (Building) in 1985.He obtained a Master’s of Science Degree (Building Services) in 1990, Master’s of Business Administration in 1998 and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Construction Management in 2001; all from the ABU.