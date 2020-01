Published:

A young campus Journalist Emmanuel Ayoola Babalola who was arrested by men of the Department of State Security for allegedly writing inciting materials on President Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been released on bail .His temporary release was announced by his lawyer Barr Inibehe Effiong who posted this on his social media handle."I just stepped out with Emmanuel Ayoola Babalola from the Ibara correctional centre, Abeokuta in Ogun State.He arrested by the SSS on Thursday and charged with some strange offences including incitement, riot and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace.We will be back to the court on Wednesday for the trial."