INEC Rejects Akwa-Ibom Rerun Election Results

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected results of Saturday’s rerun election in Essien Udim Local Government Area (LGA) of Akwa-Ibom, where its officials were abducted and forced to compromise the processes.The commission disclosed this in a statement issued by Mr Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC) on Tuesday in Abuja.Okoye said that the commission had deployed a high-powered team to the state to coordinate the regeneration of results and conclusion of collation, declaration and announcement of final results of the rerun election in Oru East/Orsu/Orlu Federal Constituency.He said INEC took the decision on Tuesday after reviewing Saturday’s re-run election in 28 Constituencies, in 11 states.Okoye said that INEC noted a marked improvement in compliance with its processes and procedures during the election, and commended voters, security agents, the media and election staff for their praiseworthy conduct.He, however, said that regrettably, deviant behaviour by a few persons determined to subvert the people’s will was noticed in a few areas in the course of the election.“These isolated incidents minimally affected the peaceful and orderly exercise in only four of the 28 constituencies where elections were conducted.“However, consistent with the Commission’s resolve to sanction electoral bad behaviour, INEC took the following steps to protect the process:“In Akwa-Ibom State, where the officials of INEC were abducted and diverted to an undesignated location and forced to compromise the elections in Essien Udim LGA, all the polling units involved were identified and their results discountenanced,” he said.