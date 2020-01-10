Implement Regulations On Online Media Lai Mohammed Orders NBC

Published:

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to begin immediate implementation of regulation of the online space.Besides, Mohammed said the directive covered the regulation of hate speech. The directive, the minister said, was part of measures to reposition the broadcast industry.The directive, which was announced through a statement by the media aide to the minister, Mr. Segun Adeyemi, is also aimed at sanitising the industry, creating jobs, promoting local content, boosting the advert industry and bringing the broadcast industry up to par with the best practices from around the world.He added: “Following my satisfaction with the report, which was very professional and detailed, I wish to direct the commission to take the necessary measures to effect the implementation of the various provisions therein.”This directive covers the provision for the regulation of the web and online TV/radio; regulation of international broadcasters beaming signals into Nigeria; hate speech; human resource and staff welfare; funding for the reforms implementation; monitoring; Independence of the regulator and ease of issuing licences as well as competition and monopoly issues.”