IGP Orders Arrest Of Three Policemen For Assaulting Man In Enugu
Published: January 06, 2020
The policemen are currently in custody pending the commencement of their Orderly Room Trial - an internal disciplinary procedure of the Force.
As we begin the new year, IGP M.A Adamu wishes to restate his zero tolerance for the abuse of the rights of Nigerians and his commitment to running a Citizens' Friendly and Rule of Law compliant Police Force.
He further assures that citizen Justice Obasi will certainly get justice in this case.
