Identity Of Nigerian Army Officer Killed By Boko Haram Revealed

A Nigerian military officer identified as Lt Nura Yusuf Maiadua from Katsina State has been killed by Boko HaramAccording to report a Boko Haram fighter was also killed while an assault rifle was recovered from the attackers. Soldiers have recovered the bodies of their fallen colleagues and moved the wounded to a medical facility for treatment.The report stated that two gun trucks and three anti-aircraft equipment could not be accounted for following the attack, although it was not immediately clear whether they were carted away by the insurgents or temporarily misplaced during exchange of fire.